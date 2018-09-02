Cult war in Edo claims five

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THERE is renewed cult war in parts of Edo state in the last few days as two people were reportedly killed over the weekend in Auchi, Etsako West local government area in a clash between rival suspected cult groups.

A medicine store owner along Igbei street and a generator mechanic were among the dead victims of the cultists clash.

A combined team of armed police operatives and the local vigilante were drafted to the streets to restore law and order while the streets were deserted and stores closed down.

Last Thursday, a technician identified as Godbless Olitan was killed by persons suspected to be cultists near Oliha market in Benin City.

He was chased by his assailants to a building along Ore-Oghene where he was eventually killed.

Eye witnesses said the assailants drove a Toyota Camry car.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased received a call while in is family hose at No 6, Basuaye Street Off Ore-Oghene street that a costumer was waiting for him at his shop near the market.

Not less than two persons were reportedly killed and cult clashes around Upper Uwa, Isiemwerho between 1st and 2nd East Circular road, and at Uwhene Ugbague road axis of the city.

Impeccable sources in Auchi revealed that the most worrying aspect of cult activities is that some members of both the security agencies and the vigilante groups are believed to be members of some of these cult groups.

It was gathered that the initial clashes were between members of the black axe and eiye confraternities but members of another group identified as maphites have become part of the renewed clash.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Mwabuzor has not responded to calls but a senior police officer said the security outfit has been on the trail of kidnappers across the state with arrest and prosecution of many of them in the last few days but said the headquarters was expecting a detailed report of the incident in Auchi.