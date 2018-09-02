Couple Open Secret How They Overcome Staphylococcus , Gonorrhea , Urinary Tract Infection, Syphillis, Wormlike Movement and other Degenerated infections in the body system.

New Discovery Herbal Ways To Cure STDS, Urinary tract Infection (UTI),staphylococcus, Gonorrhe
a, wormlike movement , And Other Related Degenerated Diseases Permanently!!
ATTENTION! I Want To Share All-Natural Healing Secret With You – So That You Can Quickly And Easily free Yourself From Those Diseases.
Did You Know a simple Toilet Infection Can generate to Std ?
What Are STDS
STDs are infections that are passed from one person to another during vaginal, anal, and oral sex. The causes of STDs are bacteria, parasites, yeast, and viruses. They’re really common, and lots of people who have them don’t have any symptoms.
STDs can be dangerous, but the good news is that getting tested is no big deal, and most STDs are easy to treat.
Symptoms Of STDs
-
- Painful urination
- Lower abdominal pain
- Thick, cloudy or bloody discharge from the penis or vagina
- Pain or burning sensation when urinating
- Heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding between periods
- Painful, swollen testicles
- Anal itching
- Strong vaginal odor
- Vaginal itching or irritation
- Itching or irritation inside the pen!s
-
Rash
Effective Natural Herbal Treatment to Completely Flush off Drug-resistant Sexually Transmitted Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Toilet Infections From Your Body System …Without Any Possible Comeback Ever Again!
The Effect Of Stds
- Inflammation of the testicles. Stds can spread to the tubes that hold sperm (the epididymis), causing pain and swelling. This inflammatory condition is known as epididymitis and can affect fertility if left untreated. Antibiotics are typically used to treat epididymitis.
- Inflammation of the pelvis. Untreated Stds can spread to the womb, ovaries or fallopian tube, leading to a condition called pelvis inflammatory disease (PID). This can lead to infertility, chronic pelvic pain and an increased risk of ectopic pregnancy (pregnancy outside of the uterus).
- Complications in pregnancy. If you’re pregnant with the infection and haven’t had chlamydia treatment, you can pass the infection to your baby. This can lead to babies developing infections such as conjunctivitis and pneumonia – and can cause premature birth.
- Problems during pregnancy. Pregnant women with untreated gonorrhoea can suffer premature labour and even miscarriage. The infection can pass to the baby, causing them to be born with conjunctivitis. If the baby isn’t treated with antibiotics as soon as possible it can lead to permanent vision damage.
- Infection of the testicles. Untreated gonorrhoea can cause a painful infection in the prostate gland and testicles. In a small number of cases this can lead to reduced fertility.
- Life-threatening infections. Although rare, untreated gonorrhoea can spread through the bloodstream and cause dangerous infections such as septicaemia in other parts of the body.
Urinary Tract Infections
A urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection of the urinary system, comprised of kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. Generally, majority of UTIs involve the lower urinary tract (bladder and the urethra).
In comparison to men, women are at greater risk of developing a UTI due to the nature of their urinary system. UTIs in women are limited to the bladder and can be painful and annoying. If UTIs spread to the kidneys, it can have serious consequences.
Generally, UTIs are treated with antibiotics. UTIs can be prevented by taking some specific steps.
#Symptoms
1. Can present with no symptoms
2. A strong, persistent urge to urinate
3. A burning sensation when urinating
4. Passing frequent, small amounts of urine
5. Urine that appears cloudy
6. Urine that appears red, bright pink or cola-colored — a sign of blood in the urine
7. Strong-smelling urine
8. Pelvic pain, in women — especially in the center of the pelvis and around the area of the pubic bone
• PLEASE NOTE, UTIs may be overlooked or mistaken for other conditions in older adults.
• Kidney Infection ( Type of UTI)
1. Upper back and side (flank) pain
2. High fever
3. Shaking and chills(a sign the infection may have reached your kidney)
4. Nausea
5. Vomiting
• Bladder infection ( Type of UTI)
1. Pelvic pressure/ discomfort
2. Blood in urine
3. Frequent urination
Staphylococcus infection (staph,)” is the most widespread infection in Nigeria According to Statistics. He has said that the rise in cases of infertility in recent times is alarming, stating that it was not same in the olden days.
Staphylococcus is a very complex disease, apart from being contracted sexually or as a toilet infection; there are some other ways of getting infected. If you have contracted any form of disease in the past like, gonorrhea, syphilis, herpes, candida (yeast infection), urinary tract infection (U.T.I), etc, which you may have treated but not totally cured, could lead to staph infection.
Staph Aureus continues to be at the top of all STDs. Its incidence was the highest ever in the past year,About 45 to 65 percent of people carry Staphylococcus aureus
They can affect men and women of all backgrounds and economic levels, which means that no one is really safe.
Among the Four Major Sexually Transmitted Diseases, only Syphilis Shows Some Signs of Decline According to the latest statistics provided by Dr.Aminu Kazeem Olawale(O.I.M),Chief Consultanat and Medical Director Whomp Int`l Centre for Alternative Therapy Lagos Nigeria. tackling sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) remains one of the major challenges facing health professionals. Of the Four major STDs, only syphilis shows some signs of decline, while Chlamydia gonorrhea and Staphylococcus Aureus continue unabated.
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a strain that’s resistant to the usual antibiotics used to treat staph infection, making MRSA infections more difficult to treat except some one used a high proven herbal therapy that would flush the bacteria infection completely and boost the immune system and corrected the Hormone disorder.
ARE YOU EXPERIENCING SOME OF THESE SYMPTOMS?
Itchiness in Private parts?
Stomach Noise?.
Skin Rashes?
Frequent Urinating?
Hotness of Body always?
Headache & Malaria/Typhoid
Waste Pains?
Back Pains and Bone marrow Pains?
Joints Pains?
Frequent Sweating?
Discharge from woman female privates(Some like whitish or mucous?
Blood stooling & Urinating?
Light boil?
Moving sensation round the body?
Painful sexual Intercourse?
Sexual inadequacies of all sort only lasted for one round sex with your wife?
Loss of sexual urge?
Zero Sperm count?
Watery sperm)
Blockage of woman fallopian tube?
Scanty of menstrual period?
Premature and late ejaculation?
Purse from men manhood?
Infertility both men &Women?
When you wake up in the morning DO you usually feel
Some kind of numbness in your joints, limbs or fingers or
You always have internal heat,
Rumbling within your stomach
Some worm like movement within your body
Gonorrhea: Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease (STD). It’s caused by infection with the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoea
- urethra (the tube that drains urine from the urinary bladder)
- eyes
- throat
- vagina
- anus
- female reproductive tract (the fallopian tubes, cervix, and uterus)
Gonorrhea passes from person to person through unprotected oral, anal, or vaginal sex. People with numerous sexual partners or those who don’t use a condom are at greatest risk of infection. The best protections against infection are abstinence, monogamy (sex with only one partner), and proper condom usage. Behaviors that make a person more likely to engage in unprotected sex also increase the likelihood of infection. These behaviors include alcohol abuse and illegal drug abuse, particularly intravenous drug use
Symptoms of gonorrhea
Symptoms usually occur within two to 14 days after exposure. However, some people infected with gonorrhea never develop noticeable symptoms. It’s important to remember that a person with gonorrhea who doesn’t have symptoms, also called a nonsymptomatic carrier, is still contagious. A person is more likely to spread the infection to other partners when they don’t have noticeable symptoms.
Symptoms in men
Men may not develop noticeable symptoms for several weeks. Some men may never develop symptoms.
Typically, the infection begins to show symptoms a week after its transmission. The first noticeable symptom in men is often a burning or painful sensation during urination. As it progresses, other symptoms may include:
- greater frequency or urgency of urination
- a pus-like discharge (or drip) from the penis (white, yellow, beige, or greenish)
- swelling or redness at the opening of the penis
- swelling or pain in the testicles
- a persistent sore throat
The infection will stay in the body for a few weeks after the symptoms have been treated. In rare instances, gonorrhea can continue to cause damage to the body, specifically the urethra and testicles. Pain may also spread to the rectum.
Symptoms in women
Many women don’t develop any overt symptoms of gonorrhea. When women do develop symptoms, they tend to be mild or similar to other infections, making them more difficult to identify. Gonorrhea infections can appear much like common vaginal yeast or bacterial infections.
Symptoms include:
- discharge from the vagina (watery, creamy, or slightly green)
- pain or burning sensation while urinating
- the need to urinate more frequently
- heavier periods or spotting
- sore throat
- pain upon engaging in sexual intercourse
- sharp pain in the lower abdomen
- fever
It’s Time To Finally Have A Smile On Your Face
You’re about to discover what might be The Most Powerful HERBS that Cured Naturally. It’s the same system thousands of Nigerians, just like you, used to permanently Cure STDs and UTI without ANY side effects. It is pure plant extract.
“Learn The Secrets Doctors Don’t Want You To Know. How To CURE STDs And Other Degenerative Diseases Like Staphlococcus aureus PERM
ANENTLY Using A Simple Natural Remedy, Without ANY Side Effects…”
Introducing!!!
Supa Flusha Herbal Capsules
SUPA FLUSHA is a broad spectrum bactericidal and fungicidal agent with high potency in the management of gram-positive and gram –negative bacterial : staphylococcus aureus infection, E-coli, enterobacter species, gonococcal and non gonococcal urthritis: soft and connective tissues bacteria infections, candidiasis, dysmenorrhea vaginitis and vaginosis: typhoid fever, pneumonia, proteus mirabilis, urticarial, synovitis and other localized inflammatory joints infections: tinea versicolor and eczema.
SUPA FLUSHA is indicated for the treatment of the following infections:
RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS: Catarrh, flu, pneumonia, pleuritis, acute and chronic bronchitis, cystic fibrosis of the lungs
URINARY TRACT INFECTION (UTI)/VULVO VAGINAL INFECTIONS:Prostatitis, cystitis, pelvic inflammatory diseases (salpingitis), gonococcal and non gonococcal urethritis.
INTER-ABNOMINAL INFECTIONS: Irregular and painful menstration associated with primary and secondary dysmenorrhea: amenorrhea, spontaneous abortion, empyema of gall bladder, enteritis, (enteric fever associated with salmonella typhi, paratyphi, shigella, vibro and other entro-pathogenic and entro-toxigenic Escherichia coli.
EAR, NOSE AND THROAT INTERNAL INFECTIONS: Otitis media, sinusitis, laryngitis, pharyngeal gonococcal infection.
SKIN AND SOFT TISSUES INFECTIONS: Syphilis, wounds infections, abscesses, skin irritation, itching and candidiasis infectious burns, eczema and infections associated by poisonous snake and other diseases that probe the skin.
Any infection that is not well treated can cause a lot of damages to human’s life,it can leads to HIV, infertility, even death, because the more the infection lives in the body the more it destroys your body system. Get up and order for your supa flusha today.
It’s purely herbal, NAFDAC Approved and certified, and it has no side effects on you.
The 100% Natural SUPS FLUSHA HERBAL Solution Will Help You:
Bonus : (Because You Are Seeing This Today)
MALATY Herbal Remedy for:
- Blood Purifier
- Immune Booster
- Baterial, fungai flusher
- Typhoid Fever
- Also very Effective in the Fight Against Infection
- Detoxification of Toxins from the body system
- It acts as an Antioxidant and prevent reoccurence of infections
Best part is that you get this 100 percent herbal antibiotic for free when you place order today. However, I must warn that ONLY those who place their order right away gets this STD killer “MALATY Herbal Remedy“.
Approved by Nafdac No: If you procrastinate further, you may not get it. So, this is a no brainer…
Get the 2-in-1 solution now, get the extra FREE bonus.
We can’t afford to post all the Testimonies from our previous customers.
Now, before we go further, see below few of the testionials from people below;
See These Success Stories… What Actual Customers Are Saying…
Hello Sir, the supa flusha Products has helped me so much with my painful chest problem, it’s almost unbelievable. I’ve known supa flusha before now but getting a particular products to solve problems is really difficult… But your recommendation makes sense. It’s really amazing. I have ordered many drugs over the years but found them less helpful. Thank you so much!
Joseph – Enugu
“As someone who has battled with STDs for many years. I’m in my early 40s and have suffered from STDs on a daily basis for at least 8 years and was on more medications that I can remember. I have stumbled across these supa flusha Supplements when I started to feel like I was losing it. I decided it was time to take action and I did. The Supplements has helped me tremendously and was the key to my recovery. I didn’t see any positive effects at first, but I keep taking the supplements and believing, now I feel better. This is truly amazing.”
Mr Okunowo – Abuja
I salute you sir, I must tell you that these Products had definitely turned my life around from being such a fragile helpless person to a powerful, in control and independent woman, empowered by a very concise and coherent method to battle interner heat problem. I am still ordering for more because I need to be taking these supplements, It’s good.
Mrs. Folashade- Lagos
“I am doing really awesome now going with a normal reading in my test. I live with no fear whatsoever. I have battled with severe fissures as well for many years and your Products were a real solution to me as I am seeing results after 4 weeks. I would recommend anyone suffering from Stds to give this a try.”
Festus – Lagos
What Is The Cost For Getting This?
Let me ask you a serious question…
How much can you pay to for these Natural Herbal Solution that will end your pain once and for all?
I tell you, some men would gladly pay a fortune for that honor…
And just think about the time and money you may have already wasted on other drugs, and other things called supplements…
Some BIG MEN saw this and said they would pay more than ₦50,000 to ₦60,000 just to get access to these Natural Supplements…
But the good news is, I’m not going to ask you to pay ₦60,000. It won’t be ₦50,000. You only get to pay the DISCOUNT Prices given below for either the MINI PACK or the complete COMBO PACK.
We’re Giving Out a DISCOUNT That is valid for the next 7 days…
So you can simply place your order for one today by following the payment instruction below:
SUPA FLUSHA HERBAL SOLUTION
MINI PACK
2 Bottles of SUPPER FLUSHA( MINI pack) = ₦24,000
1 Bottle of Malaty ₦8,000
DISCOUNTED PRICE: ₦17,000 ONLY
This is your new text content. You can modify this text, add more paragraph, change font style or add images by clicking the edit button.
90 Capsules
Eech Bottle Contains 30 Capsules
RECOMMENDED PACK
For better result, we recommend you go for the COMPLETE COMBO SOLUTION PACK
SUPA FLUSHA HERBAL SOLUTION
COMPLETE COMBO PACK
5 Bottles of SUPPER FLUSHA( full pack) = ₦60,000
1 Bottle of Malaty ₦8,000
DISCOUNTED PRICE: ₦26,000 ONLY
180 Capsules
Each Bottle Contains 30 Capsules
The regular price for this COMPLETE COMBO PACK is ₦60,000
But because you are seeing this offer TODAY You Will Get ₦34,000 Discount.
After, Anyone Interested Might Have To Pay THE FULL PRICES!
HOW TO ORDER
To Place your order, Simply Supply The Following Information to us Via Text Message.
THE CODE IS “SUPA FLUSHA HERBAL SOLUTION”
Text the CODE with the following information below…
Your Full Name
Your Phone Number
Delivery Address, L . g .a , Indicate Either MINI OR COMBO PACK
Send This Information As A Text Message To 0706 5016 256
Call / whatsapp 0706 5016 256
Please Be sure to Describe your Address In An Easy Format for our courier agent to Locate. Also Remember to Include You Local Government and State.
Our agent will call you shortly after we receive your text to confirm your order before we send it across to you.
Note: The Product will be packaged discreetly that no one else will know what’s inside, and every other information will be kept private and 100% confidential.
That Your Problem Is Curable only if you take action NOW!
PAY ON DELIVERY
You can order now and pay ₦26,000 Only Upon Delivery.
Yes, you only get to pay when this product has been physically brought down to you face-to-face by our courier company.
Place your order with confidence as we offer Nationwide payment on delivery.
I wish you the greatest of success and look forward to hear from you, have a due date!
Warmly,
Mrs ARINOLA
PS: We Offer Nationwide Payment on delivery on this particular product. You Can Relax and place your order right away without fear of anything We deliver to your Door Step and at the point of receiving it you pay the delivery man ₦26,000 Only for the complete solution pack …
PSS: The DISCOUNT applies to ONLY those that are placing their orders today. Becuase Discount ends in 7 days from now and the price will return to ₦60,000.
Copyright 2014-2018 (c) All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy – Disclaimer – Terms of Service