Coronation Securities expands US capabilities using Marco Polo Regulatory platform

New York-based broker-dealer, Marco Polo Securities, has announced that Coronation Securities Limited (“COSEC”), a major Nigerian financial institution is expanding its access to US investors via the Marco Polo regulatory platform.



Marco Polo has relationships with dozens of securities firms throughout Europe, APAC, Africa and the Americas, and enables clients to market their local capabilities and products to international investors. In turn, the solution gives investors access to local exchange-listed securities as well as locally originated private placement and M&A investment opportunities.

Uwana Ekpat, Head of Coronation Securities, said, “Coronation Securities values adherence to regulatory requirements in all markets we have a presence in. In joining the Marco Polo platform we will be able to extend our reach in the US investment community while ensuring compliance with US regulation.”

Steve Carlson, Chairman of Marco Polo Securities, said, “Global investors have limited access to Africa’s growing capital markets. Nigeria is a major part of Africa’s growth excitement and we welcome the opportunity to add Coronation to our expanding platform of African securities firms. Coronation is one of Nigeria’s premier financial services groups providing local markets execution, debt and equity research, wealth management as well as merchant banking products. We look forward to helping them market these products to an expanding investor base in the US, Europe and Asia.”

Coronation Securities Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Coronation Merchant Bank Group and a licensed broker-dealer firm regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The company provide retail, HNI and institutional clients (foreign and local) with best-in-class, efficient and transparent execution of financial instrument trades on local exchanges in Nigeria.

Marco Polo Securities Inc. is a US-registered broker-dealer offering global execution, regulatory and distribution capabilities. Marco Polo began as a pioneer in cross-border electronic trading infrastructure to enable global institutional flows.