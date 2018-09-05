Confusion over Shekarau in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano was last night on a political edge after a former governor of the state; Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau pulled back from confirming speculations of his defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Kano, nay Nigeria had been awash with reports of the defection of Shekarau to the All Progressives Congress, APC after he disagreed with plans to reintegrate his successor and predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso back to the party.

Shekarau who had declared his presidential intentions on the platform of the party announced on Twitter yesterday evening that he was still in PDP.

He further disclosed that he was still in consultations with his associates.

The PDP had announced the dissolution of the Kano State chapter of the party in an apparent bid to accommodate the interests of Kwankwanso. However, the sharing formula had not been seen as acceptable by Shekarau.

Shekarau’s probable exit plan was announced by his longtime spokesman, Sule Ya‘u Sule in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“The former governor has left PDP and has called for a stakeholders meeting today (Tuesday) from where he will decide where to go.

“You know he will not decide without meeting the stakeholders which has always been his habit,” Ya’u Sule said.

The announcement early on Tuesday came before the rebuttal by the former governor on his official twitter handle.

Shekarau’s exit from the PDP is bound to create uncertainties for the prospects of anti-APC enthusiasts who had expected the combination of Shekarau and Kwankwanso to neutralise President Muhammadu Buhari’s ascendancy in the state.

Shekarau’s exit could also prove beneficial for the second term aspiration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who Kwankwanso has vowed to stop from being re-elected.