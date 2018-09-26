Conflicting Govt memos threaten Onitsha River port concession

By Godwin Oritse

THERE are indications that the Onitsha River port concession project may have run into trouble waters following conflicting memos from the Federal Ministry of Transport.

In the memos sighted by Vanguard Maritime Report ,dated separately on the 1st and 2nd of August, 2018, there were two different headings on the same issue relating to the Onitsha River Port concession project just as it was signed by two different principal officers.

It was discovered that the first with reference number T.2990/S.6/1/T/37 signed by Engr Audu is different from the second memo with reference number T.2990/S.6/1/T/35 which was signed by Engr. Ekwenugo Chukwudi.

From the contents of the memos, both officials of the Ministry signified interest in the bidders they are favourably disposed to.

While Engr Audu preferred Messrs Inland Container Nig Ltd as the preferred bidder, Engr Ekwenugo Chukwudi preferred Messrs Universal Elysium Consortium as the preferred bidder for the Onitsha River Port.

In the memo signed by Engr Audu, the Director Maritime Services, DMS, minute on the memo stated “Your letter should address issue raised in the Federal Ministry of Finance, FMF, letter directly without any ambiguity”

Part of the memo with reference number T.2990/S.6/1/T/37 reads “You may wish to note that the Ministry has not yet replied the Federal Ministry of Finance in respect of issues raised by its Technical Services Department, on the concession of Onitsha River Port.

“However, a response with supporting documents that addresses the issues raised has been drafted by the Maritime Services and Legal Departments and placed at back of file for consideration of the management.

“That a letter of notification should be issued to Messrs Inland Container Nig Ltd. Being the preferred bidder to renew their bid bond for additional one hundred and eighty days and to stand by should negotiation with the preferred bidder fails”.

Engr. Ekwenugo Memo reads “In view of the foregoing, you may therefore wish to recommend to the Honourable Minister to consider and approve the following prayers as stated.

“That a letter of notification be issued to Messrs Universal Elysium Consortium being the preferred Bidder and to invite the company for negotiation on the upfront concession fee, annual fixed concession fee, Escalation in annual fixed concession fee and the variable concession and other relevant terms.”