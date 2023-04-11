Benin Port: Edo, NPA, BPE, ICRC complete request for qualification

TO fast-track the development of the Benin Port project, the Project Delivery Team has completed the request for qualification, RFQ, which sets actions in motion to accelerate the realisation of the project.

In a statement yesterday, the Chairman, Benin Port Project, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, said following the due process earlier initiated by the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, the Minister of Transportation had set up the Project Steering Committee, PSC, and Project Delivery Team, PDT, to ensure the realisation of the project under a Public-Private Partnership, PPP, arrangement.

The project was approved by the Federal Government through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC.

The Project Steering Committee and PDT comprise representatives from the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Federal Ministry of Justice, Federal Ministry of Finance, Bureau of Public Enterprise, BPE, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, Edo State government, and the Transaction Adviser (CPCS Transcom, Canada).

He said: “The Request for Qualification, RFQ, the advertisement was approved by the PDT, and officially launched by the Transaction Adviser, CPCS, in both national and international media publications on February 15 and 16, 2023, and a virtual pre-application conference was held with prospective bidders on February 22, 2023.”

Engr. Ogbeifun assured the commitment of the Edo State governor to a transparent and competitive bidding process for the development of Benin Port, to comply with international best practices.

Similarly, the Chairman of the PDT, Mrs Ugo Madubuike, General Manager PPP, Nigerian Ports Authority, had assigned Mr Wanka Ahmad, of NPA to head the PDT Sub-committee on RFQ Evaluation, and the exercise was professionally executed.

The Project Director, Dr Joe Aigboduwa, expressed appreciation to members of the evaluation team for the dedicated time, and the diligence exhibited during the exercise, and looked forward to further cooperation in the continuation of the bidding process.

The Benin Port is a legacy project of the Edo State government that would be a unique agro-based multipurpose port in Nigeria, encompassing a smart port community complex with sustainable renewable energy for the promotion of green emissions and protection of the environment, and would create massive opportunities for host communities and beyond.