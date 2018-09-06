Civil Defense apprehends money changer found with $3,000 fake bills

By Charles Agwam – Gombe

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended a suspect alleged to be in possession of fake dollar bills amounting to $3,000 in Gombe.



On Tuesday, the security outfit paraded the money changer along with other suspects at the state headquarters in Gombe.

Speaking to newsmen, the Public Relations Officer of Civil Defense in the state, Buhari Sa’ad said some good Nigerians provided useful information which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The incessant racketeering and issuance of fake currency notes gives us great concern. As a result of the criminal act, many unsuspecting customers have been thrown into untold hardship.

“We acted based on intelligence report we received from members of the public, so we swung into action which led to the arrest of the suspect”. He added.

According to Sa’ad, the suspect confessed to the crime, and would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is completed.