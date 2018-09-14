Buhari appoints Bichi as new DSS D-G

As Southern, M- Belt leaders reject appointment

By Dapo Akinrefon & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new Director-General of Department of State Service, DSS.

The appointment takes effect from today.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, yesterday, said the appointee is a core secret service operative.

The statement read: “He attended Danbatta Secondary School, Kano State College of Advanced Studies and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.

“The new Director-General began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organisation, NSO, the precursor of the present DSS.

“Mr. Bichi has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

“The new DSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

“In the course of his career, Mr. Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia states.”

It further stated that Bichi was at various times Director, National Assembly Liaison, (National War College); Director at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection and Directorate of Administration and Finance.

Meanwhile, Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has flayed President Buhari, saying: “The President went ahead to deep himself further into the cocoon of ethnic irredentism in making this insensitive appointment.

“It shows clearly that he does not care a hoot about the unity, cohesion and oneness of Nigeria.”

In a statement by Chief E.K. Clark (South-South), Chief Ayo Adebanjo (South-West), Chief John Nwodo (South-East) and Dr Bitrus Pogu (Middle Belt), the leaders said: “We reject this appointment and we do not shy in telling Mr President that he no longer pretends that the country is one under him.

“In the last few days, there have been fears coming from the international community about the dangers that would come the way of Nigeria if Mr President returns for another term. With his latest action, we add that the country is not safe in the remainder of his first term.”