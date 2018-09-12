Breaking : Troops, Boko Haram terrorists in ongoing battle in Borno

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – Reports just coming in from Borno State indicate that military troops and Boko Haram terrorists are currently engaging each other in a battle superimacy in Damasak area of the state.



The troops of 145 Brigade in Damasak, Borno State are said to be engaging Boko Haram terrorists who came to attack their location at about 6 p.m. this evening.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu,who confirmed the development,said “fierce battle was on going right now”, adding that the troops were dealing with the terrorists mercilessly there.

Chukwu promised to provide more details later.

Vanguard gathered that the terrorists, who have renewed their onslaught against military formations in recent times, had stormed the 145 Brigade with a view not only to capture the army base but also to cart away arms and ammunition belonging to the army formation.

Recall that just last two week,the terrorists were reported to have killed over 50 soldiers.

Although the Nigerian Army had through a statement by Brigadier Chukwu, denied the report which was carried by an international news agency, AFP,many sources had faulted the army for denying the report, insisting that the insurgents actually struck and had huge gains over the military.