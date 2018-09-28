Breaking: NAF aircraft crash in Abuja

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja- The Nigerian Airforce has confirmed that two of its aircraft taking part in rehearsals for Nigeria’s 58 independence anniversary have crashed in Abuja.



A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information said’, “I wish to confirm an air incident involving 2 Nigerian Air Force aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations.

“I thank God no nobody died. Details will be communicated later. Thank you”

Military sources have told Vanguard that the crash occurred at the Mpape district of Abuja which is adjacent to Maitama district.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had on September 17, told Abuja residents that it was carrying out aerial display as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 58th Anniversary in Abuja.

” Consequently, there will be movement of NAF aircraft within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from now till Oct.2 , as NAF pilots commence rehearsals for the occasion,” he said.

Daramola has said in a that fighter aircraft would be flying at low level during the rehearsals.

” The NAF, therefore, wishes to advise members of the public not to panic but to go about their normal businesses,” Daramola said.

Details on the two fighter planes that collided would be released later.