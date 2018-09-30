Breaking: Labour suspends strike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE organised labour has suspended the ongoing strike with effect from today, Sunday.

National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba announced this while briefing journalists at the Labour House Abuja.

Wabba said that the organised labour has gotten firm commitment from the government that the Tripartite Committee of the Minimum Wage Committee reconvenes on October 4.

Details later.