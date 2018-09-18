Breaking: Buhari storms Osogbo

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday stormed Osogbo, the Osun state capital to support Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola who is contesting for states governorship election under All Progressives Congress, APC.

Bashir Ahmad, the New Media aide to the president disclosed this via his tweeter handle.His words, “President Muhammadu Buhari is in Osogbo, the State of Osun for the mega rally to canvass support for the APC’s governorship candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Recall that reactions trailed social media over a purportedly disqualification report of Oyetola , the APC candidate.

On hearing the news, APC immediately cleared the air, noting that the report was fake and urged its members and Osun electorate to disregard the report.

In view of the above therefore, Buhari arrived in Osogbo to participate in the mega rally organised by the party to support Ayetola.

