Boko Haram terrorists attack Borno Army base

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—Soldiers and Boko Haram terrorists were, yesterday, involved in a gun battle in Damasak area of Borno State.

The troops of 145 Brigade in Damasak, Borno State, were said to have engaged the terrorists who came to attack their location at about 6p.m., yesterday.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, who confirmed the development, said: “Fierce battle is ongoing right now,” adding that the troops were dealing with the terrorists mercilessly.

At press time last night, he promised to provide more details later.

Vanguard gathered that the terrorists, who have renewed their onslaught on military formations in recent times, had stormed the 145 Brigade with a view to not only to capture the Army base, but also cart away arms and ammunition.

Recall that just last two weeks, the terrorists were reported to have killed over 50 soldiers.

Although the Nigerian Army had, through a statement by Brigadier Chukwu, denied the report which was carried by an international news agency, AFP, many sources faulted the Army for denying the report, insisting that the insurgents actually struck and had huge gains over the military.