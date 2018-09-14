Bobrisky attacks ex-BBNaija star,Nina

Stories by Benjamin Njoku and Rotimi Agbana

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina is currently not finding it funny, as popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky has joined his arch enemy, Tunde Ednut, an Instagram troll to drag her image to the mud.

Ednut had attacked Nina for posing for shots with her car key. Bobrisky and Ednut are sworn arch enemies but this was a chance for Bob to give Nina a piece of his soul. In the picture, she was flaunting a car key while leaning against a bar stand. Tunde who has gained a reputation for being a king of clapbacks narrowed in on the key Nina was holding.

He said the act of featuring the item while taking a snap was rather old-fashioned and out of vogue. “2018… Who still dey snap picture holding car key? SWAGGER. “Wait wait, don’t take the picture yet, Oyiiiiiiiiiin where is your bag, please give me your car key”. #OldenDays.” This trolling was blown out by fans who noticed that the car key Nina was flashing was likely not her own. The conclusion was reached due to the fact that the key holder was said to be known with Benz cars, and Nina obviously does not own a Mercedes Benz yet.

Bobrisky seized the opportunity offered by the post to express his own ill feelings against the beautiful fashion diva. In his Instagram post, the cross-dresser pointed out that during their short-lived friendship. Nina made him go through a lot of suffering. Although Bobrisky rarely agreed with Tunde Ednut on anything, he supported the social media influencer’s attempt to throw dirt on her. In fact, according to him, she deserved more shading. It was within the context of his post that the cross dresser cast a shadow on the past by mentioning the iphone X that he had bought Nina with the help of Tonto Dikeh. It would appear that Nina switched sides and started hanging out with Toyin Lawani who was not exactly on good terms with Bobrisky. Nina must have fallen out of friendship with the brand influencer for this sole action.Meanwhile, Nina has fired back at Bobrisky saying “ Please I really do not want to sound rude but @bobrisky222. I still have the phone you gave me courtesy of @tontolet intact and unused, ready to be returned at any time and any day of your choice thanks”