Bianca gets royal blessing to contest senatorial election

By Nwabueze Okonkwo & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

ONITSHA—THE debate on whether Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late Igbo leader and Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu is qualified to contest the Anambra South senatorial election in Anambra State or not, based on the fact that her paternal home is Enugu State, has drawn the ire of some notable Igbo personalities, including the traditional ruler of Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Rowland Odegbo who gave Ojukwu’s widow his royal blessings yesterday.

This came as the International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety, said All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State will put their names in the good books of history if the wife of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu is fielded by the party as its candidate for Anambra South Senatorial district for the 2019 election.

Igwe Odegbo while welcoming Bianca in his palace at Nteje, during the celebration of his annual new yam cultural festival, prayed for her success in her senatorial ambition and blasted those making such insinuations that Bianca who hails from Enugu State cannot contest an election in Anambra State for lack ing sense of reasoning.

According to Odegbo who was a one-time deputy governorship candidate in Anambra State, under Pastor Nicholas Ukachukwu’s gubernatorial candidacy, “it is senseless for anyone to bring such a debate into our political life at this stage because once a woman is married to any state, she has automatically become more indigenised to that particular state than even her paternal state of origin.”

He therefore urged APGA to disregard such a debate and possibly nominate Bianca as their candidate for the senatorial contest to keep Ojukwu’s spirit alive because she tried her best in taking good care of her late husband before his demise.

The monarch prayed God to strengthen her and give her the courage to fight the political battle and possibly win, as it would help to boost the morale of Ndigbo who are regarded as sons and daughters of the late Biafra war lord.

He said that for Ojukwu to have read in the Oxford University and thereafter used his father’s riches to fight for the liberation of Ndigbo was enough to earn Bianca the senatorial seat as part of the immortalization processes of her husband, adding that she should be given a chance to contest.

Intersociety urges APGA, Obiano to give Bianca senatorial ticket

Meantime, Intersociety in a statement signed by its Board chairman Emeka Umeagbalasi and Head Democracy and Good Governance, Chinwe Umeche, titled “Ojukwu’s Big Shoe: History will positively remember Governor Obiano if Bianca Ojukwu is fielded as APGA Anambra South Senatorial candidate in 2019 general elections” said: “Fielding the lateBiafra warlord’s wife as the candidate of the party for election to the senate will gladden the heart and attract open commendation for the party and Governor Obiano from Intersociety, Anambra state, Anambra South Senatorial district and the South East in general.”