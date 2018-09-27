Bayelsa seeks Customs’ partnership on  cargo airport

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Government has solicited the partnership and services of the Nigeria Customs Services, NCS, to ensure smooth operational take off of the state-owned international cargo airport.

The airport is billed for commissioning next month end.

Director General, Bayelsa Investment Promotion Agency, BIPA, Ms Patience Abah, made the appeal while conducting officers of the NCS on a facility tour of the airport facilities in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Abah, who described the services of NCS as critical in a cargo airport, also disclosed that the state government was collaborating with NCS in the Agge Deep Seaport project.

Gov Emmanuel attaches importance to airport, deep seaport — Commissioner

In his remark, the Comptroller of the Rivers/Bayelsa Command of the NCS, who was represented by Assistant Superintendent Dyako Tyavkase, said the role of Customs officers in an airport was critical particularly in the area of revenue generation and assured the state government of the readiness of NCS to partner them when the airport begins operations.