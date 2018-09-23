Adeleke leads after results from 18 LGAs, sweeps Ede

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party made an emphatic sweep of both Ede North and Ede South locals councils on Saturday, as INEC returning officers announced the council-by-council results in the Osun governorship election.
In Ede South, he polled 16,693 votes, while in Ede North, he got 18745 votes. His All Progressives Congress rival, Gboyega Oyetola got 4512 and 7025 in the two councils respectively.
The wide gap Adeleke created among the field of 48 governorship candidates gave him the initial jump, making the others to do catch up.
After final results were announced in 18 local governments, he has 165,596 votes, while the APC candidate got 146, 923 votes, a difference of 18,673 votes.
Senator Iyiola Omisore, who cleared Ife Central, with a record vote of 20,494 trails in the third position, with 71,028 votes. There are results still being expected in 12 local councils.
(See the results in 18 LGA’s below:
Ede South LGA:
PDP : 16,693
APC: 4,512
ADP : 357
SDP : 855
Total Valid Votes: 23,136
Total Rejected Votes: 1,605
Total Votes Cast: 24,741
Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887
Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888
Ede North LGA:
ADC : 89
ADP :758
APC: 7025
PDP: 18745
SDP: 1380
Boripe LGA
In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Afolabi Atanda, APC Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola won the council.
APC : 11, 655
PDP: 6, 892
ADC: 137
ADP :1137
SDP – 2730
Total Registered Voters – 57, 397
Accredited: 25, 045
Orolu LGA:
ADC: 79
ADP : 388
APC : 5442
PDP: 7776
SDP:2043
Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904
Total Number of of Accredited Voters: 17,485
TOTAL VALID VOTES:16,157
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES :1,260
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,417
Ilesha West LGA:
PDP: 8286
APC: 7251
SDP: 2408
ADP: 2363
ADC: 127
TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861
TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569
Atakumosa East LGA
ADC:60
ADP:629
APC:7,073
PDP:5218
SDP:2140
Total number of registered voters: 35,657
Total number of accredited voters:17,086
Total valid votes:15,721
Total rejected votes:1,008
Total vote cast:16,729
Ife South LGA:
APC:7223
PDP:4872
SDP:6151
ADP:561
ADC:136
Total valid votes = 19,998
Rejected votes=1,399
Total votes cast = 21,397
Ife Central LGA
DC – 194
ADP -1,053
APC – 6,957
PDP – 3,200
SDP – 20,494
* Registered Voters – 106,309
* Accredited Voters – 35,588
* Total valid votes – 33,304
* Rejected votes – 2,144
* Total votes cast – 35,448
Ila LGA
APC: 8403
ADC : 96
ADP: 183
PDP: 8241
SDP: 3134
Total Registered Voters: 39,188
Total Accredited Voters; 21,124
TOTAL VALID VOTES- 20,531
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES – 847
TOTAL VOTES CAST- 21,378
Irepodun LGA
ADC: 158
ADP: 2,564
APC: 6,517
PDP: 8058
SDP: 4856
TOTAL VALID VOTES 22,859
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,410
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 24,269
TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 46,558
TOTAL NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 24,307
Ifelodun LGA
ADC 236
ADP 2834
APC: 9882
PDP: 12269
SDP: 1970
Isokan LGA:
ADC: 56,
ADP : 682
APC : 7297
PDP :9048
SDP: 3460
Number of Registered Voters: 45,903
Number of Accredited Voters: 23,314
Total Valid Votes: 21,723
Total Rejected Votes: 1519
TOTAL NUMBERS OF VOTE CAST: 23,242
Odo Otin LGA:
ADC – 1034
ADP – 1112
APC – 9996
PDP – 9879
SDP – 2941
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 57,663
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27,051
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 25,654
TOTAL VOTE CAST: 27,023
REJECTED VOTES: 1,369
Ayedire LGA
ADC: 144
ADP :166
APC :5474
PDP: 5133
SDP: 2396
TOTAL VOTES CAST:15240
REJECTED VOTES: 1024
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 16264
AYEDAADE LGA
ADC :145
ADP : 1654
APC : 10,861
PDP : 10,836
SDP: 2967
Ejigbo LGA
ADC: 258
ADP: 592
APC: 14,779
PDP: 11,116
SDP: 4,803
Total Valid Votes: 32,787
Rejected Votes: 2,109
Total Votes Cast: 34,896
Registered Voters: 63,652
Accredited Voters: 35,061
Irewole LGA;
ADC: 249
ADP: 1915
APC: 10049
PDP: 13848
SDP: 1142
TOTAL VALID VOTES : 28267
REJECTED VOTES: 2502
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 30769
No of registered voters : 61977
No of accredited voters: 30898
Ife North LGA
ADC -94
ADP -745
APC:6527
PDP:5486
SDP: 5158
Total number of registered voters – 52684
No of Accredited voters- 20549
Total Valid Votes: 18846
Rejected Votes: 1,674
Total Votes Cast: 20,520