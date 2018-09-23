Breaking News
Adeleke leads after results from 18 LGAs, sweeps Ede

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party made an emphatic sweep of both Ede North and Ede South locals councils on Saturday, as INEC returning officers announced the council-by-council results in the Osun governorship election.

Ademola Adeleke

In Ede South, he polled 16,693 votes, while in Ede North, he got 18745 votes. His All Progressives Congress rival, Gboyega Oyetola got 4512 and 7025 in the two councils respectively.

The wide gap Adeleke created among the field of 48 governorship candidates gave him the initial jump, making the others to do catch up.

After final results were announced in 18 local governments, he has 165,596 votes, while the APC candidate got 146, 923 votes, a difference of 18,673 votes.

Senator Iyiola Omisore, who cleared Ife Central, with a record vote of 20,494 trails in the third position, with 71,028 votes. There are results still being expected in 12 local councils.

(See the results in 18 LGA’s below:

Ede South LGA:

PDP : 16,693

APC: 4,512

ADP : 357

SDP : 855

Total Valid Votes: 23,136
Total Rejected Votes: 1,605
Total Votes Cast: 24,741

Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887

Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888

Ede North LGA:

ADC : 89
ADP :758

APC: 7025

PDP: 18745

SDP: 1380

Boripe LGA

In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Afolabi Atanda, APC Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola won the council.

APC : 11, 655

PDP: 6, 892

ADC: 137

ADP :1137

SDP – 2730

Total Registered Voters – 57, 397

Accredited: 25, 045

Orolu LGA:

ADC: 79
ADP : 388
APC : 5442
PDP: 7776
SDP:2043

Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904
Total Number of of Accredited Voters: 17,485

TOTAL VALID VOTES:16,157
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES :1,260
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,417

Ilesha West LGA:

PDP: 8286
APC: 7251
SDP: 2408
ADP: 2363
ADC: 127

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861

TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569

Atakumosa East LGA

ADC:60
ADP:629
APC:7,073
PDP:5218
SDP:2140

Total number of registered voters: 35,657
Total number of accredited voters:17,086
Total valid votes:15,721
Total rejected votes:1,008
Total vote cast:16,729

Ife South LGA:

APC:7223
PDP:4872
SDP:6151
ADP:561
ADC:136

Total valid votes = 19,998
Rejected votes=1,399
Total votes cast = 21,397

Ife Central LGA
DC – 194
ADP -1,053
APC – 6,957
PDP – 3,200
SDP – 20,494

* Registered Voters – 106,309
* Accredited Voters – 35,588
* Total valid votes – 33,304
* Rejected votes – 2,144
* Total votes cast – 35,448

Ila LGA

APC: 8403
ADC : 96
ADP: 183
PDP: 8241
SDP: 3134

Total Registered Voters: 39,188
Total Accredited Voters; 21,124
TOTAL VALID VOTES- 20,531
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES – 847
TOTAL VOTES CAST- 21,378

Irepodun LGA

ADC: 158
ADP: 2,564
APC: 6,517
PDP: 8058
SDP: 4856

TOTAL VALID VOTES 22,859
TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,410
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 24,269

TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 46,558
TOTAL NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 24,307

Ifelodun LGA

ADC 236
ADP 2834
APC: 9882
PDP: 12269
SDP: 1970

Isokan LGA:

ADC: 56,
ADP : 682
APC : 7297
PDP :9048
SDP: 3460

Number of Registered Voters: 45,903
Number of Accredited Voters: 23,314

Total Valid Votes: 21,723
Total Rejected Votes: 1519
TOTAL NUMBERS OF VOTE CAST: 23,242

Odo Otin LGA:

ADC – 1034
ADP – 1112
APC – 9996
PDP – 9879
SDP – 2941

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 57,663
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27,051
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 25,654
TOTAL VOTE CAST: 27,023
REJECTED VOTES: 1,369

Ayedire LGA

ADC: 144

ADP :166

APC :5474

PDP: 5133
SDP: 2396

TOTAL VOTES CAST:15240
REJECTED VOTES: 1024
TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 16264

AYEDAADE LGA

ADC :145
ADP : 1654
APC : 10,861
PDP : 10,836
SDP: 2967

Ejigbo LGA

ADC: 258
ADP: 592
APC: 14,779
PDP: 11,116
SDP: 4,803

Total Valid Votes: 32,787
Rejected Votes: 2,109
Total Votes Cast: 34,896

Registered Voters: 63,652
Accredited Voters: 35,061

Irewole LGA;

ADC: 249
ADP: 1915
APC: 10049

PDP: 13848
SDP: 1142

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 28267
REJECTED VOTES: 2502
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 30769
No of registered voters : 61977
No of accredited voters: 30898

Ife North LGA

ADC -94
ADP -745
APC:6527
PDP:5486
SDP: 5158

Total number of registered voters – 52684
No of Accredited voters- 20549

Total Valid Votes: 18846
Rejected Votes: 1,674
Total Votes Cast: 20,520


