9 killed, one injured in Ekiti auto crash

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Tears flowed freely yesterday in Awo-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State over the mangled bodies of nine victims of an accident involving an Abuja-bound commuter bus and a truck said to be travelling in the same direction on the Awo-Igede Road.



A member of the agrarian town said the bus rammed into the truck which he said was conveying planks, thereby losing control and causing the truck to equally lose control.

Nine people died at the scene as they were mangled in the crushed bus, while one of the passengers was said to have been rushed to the hospital.

According to community sources, the Toyota Hiace bus, with number plates: EKY 978 XJ was believed to be travelling from Lagos, while the origin of the trailer attached to a DAF truck with number plates: XB 404 FKA was not immediately known.

Public Relations Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr. Mohammed Olowo, said the possible cause of the accident that occured at 6:15a.m., was “over-speeding.”