8 teams compete for FCT Unity Tournament

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

EIGHT football teams are competing for the maiden edition of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Unity tournament to foster unity among the residents of the nation’s seat of power. The tournament which started on August 25 is expected to last for five weeks at the National Stadium, Abuja.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Essien Ita, told Vanguard Sports that the competition is organised by the Ocean 11 football club to honour its patron as well as bring all the teams in the FCT together.

He said, “It is a unity tournament. It is Ocean 11 invitational tournament grand patron’s cup. Ocean 11 is a philanthropic organisation and sporting club in the FCT.

“We thought we needed to bring the inner city clubs in the FCT with some competitions with some prizes.

“It is a five week tournament that takes place on Saturdays with four matches a day. It is an eight team tournament. It is actually to foster unity in the FCT.”

He said the Grand Patronof the Ocean 11, Charles Atioma is charitable in nature and has groomed members of the club.

The winner of the tournament will go home with N250,000.00 and there will be other prizes such as the golden boot trophy, the overall best player, the golden gloves, the most valuable player, the fair play team, etc