2019: Why I stepped down for Ogboru – Ofehe

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Sunny Ofehe, Thursday said he stepped down for Chief Great Ogboru because of his consistency in the raise to Govern the State.



Ofehe who spoke to the Vanguard said “I have read so much about Chief Great Ogboru. I am somebody who do not just agree on the bases of sycophancy or what I personally stand to gain, no. In this race, it has never been about what I stand to benefit. I leave in Europe, ordinarily God has made us comfortable not that we have too much but we have all the basic things that anybody will need in life.

“Ordinarily it was a sacrifice on its own to leave my comfort zone to come here and say I want to help my people. Having said that, the meeting I had with Chief Great Ogboru followed closely with what I read about him; what I knew about him until now, he is a very dedicated man, business oriented, a very successful one at that.

“We share something in common, he also have an activist spirit. With what I read about him, he went back to school to study, he took his time in exile to enrich himself with knowledge and experience. So it was easy for him to relate with some of the things that I was saying, particularly in the area of foreign direct investment because he has been there. He has related with the people, he runs an international business before he left the country. So the principle of foreign direct investment and the benefits are already clearly known to him, so it was easy for us to reach an agreement on how we can attract investors into Delta State to improve the living standards of our people.

“Also, his consistency in sorting the office of the governorship of Delta State without giving up shows that he has something. Now, Buhari is seen today as a role model on the principle of consistency, and he also share that with Chief Great Ogboru. If Buhari had given up he wouldn’t have been the President of Nigeria today. Such a person needs to be supported, such a person needs to be encouraged for the fact that he has been able to create a formidable opposition for any sitting government, it’s not easy to do that and that is also the beauty of democracy”.

Continuing, Ofehe said; “my campaign is more like to talk about the issues, the issues that have deprived our people of their commonwealth. To find a way to get the benefit of the natural resources that this state is blessed with, and also to utilise the human capacity that God has deposited in all the people of Delta State. And I concluded by saying if there is anyone in the race whose passion and vision is bigger than mine, that God should give that person the seat.

“That is not to say it was why I stepped down. What happened was that, at a time, I was approached by notable people within the party. They told me that they have followed my campaigns, they have seen how much I have promoted the party and that they want me to remain in the party even though I was against the increase in the price of the nomination form. They told me that Ogboru has the grassroot popularity, he has the name that could enable the party gain the number of votes that will help her win the governorship election in the state.

“Then I had a private meeting with Ogboru, I discussed with him and about his economic plan for the state because that is where my passion lies. Because we need to improve in alot of areas to boost our economy in a way that we can create jobs for our youths, find a sound pension plan for our elders and then we can also bring in quality and affordable healthcare services for our people, most especially our mothers and pregnant women and also every child must have access to quality education in Delta state.

“With that you can be able to drive the economy in a way that the middle class can be strengthened. For any economy to function, you have to ensure that your policies promotes and strengthen the middle class and encourage people to be able to do more, earn salaries, take care of their families, pay their bills, and then we can have system that revolve around economic emancipation principles.

“And so after my meeting with him, I saw the passion in the man, I saw his dedication, I saw his commitment to want to see that the people of Delta State are delivered from this current poverty situation as you have him describe it, which off course we have also seen. And so after my discussion with him, I felt yes, he is somebody that I can walk with. And then I attended his rally in Ughelli and saw the mamount crowd which also justifies what I was told that he has a massive grassroot support base. I saw people who were committed to his course, not just crowd that were hired to attend rally, I saw dedicated supporters who believed in him, and then when he gave his elaborate speech, I was impressed by the content of his message to the people.

“And when it was time for me to speak, I told his supporters that I will do everything within my capacity to ensure that victory comes to Chief Great Ogboru. And also to ensure that all my policy plan for the state can also be channeled into the state through his administration.

“He has clearly said that he is open to all of this contributions as long as they positively affect the lives of the people. So I instructed all my people to support him, that all my posters and billboards that are in strategic places should be brought down and then we should put in new flex that will promote his campaign. It was a tough decisions to make, just as you said having put in so much into the campaign.

“But then the beauty of democracy is that it gives you the opportunity to solicit support for your ambition, it also gives you an opportunity to align with those you think may have a better opportunity to get to the office with a better message and also offering the opportunity to play a significant role in the government, and therefore what I could not have done for not being there, I will still be able to do for him being there since we have this collaboration that has already started”.