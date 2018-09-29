2019: Success of APC direct Presidential primary, an indication of what to expect – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency on Saturday said that the successful outcome of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential primary across the country is an indication of what will happen during the presidential election next year.

President Muhammadu Buhari was the sole Presidential aspirant in the primary election of the party.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, also urged politicians to start raising their act by copying the leadership of President Buhari.

He said “The outcome of the All Progressives Congress, APC, American-style direct presidential primaries on Friday 28th of September 2018, held across the states with President Muhammadu Buhari as the sole aspirant is a major boost to his success at next year’s general election.

“In a more direct way, the huge turnout of millions of registered party members at all voting centres proves that the President has an incomparable ability to reach out to people and mobilise votes.

“It is significant that President Buhari has won a major victory, fair and square through direct nationwide primary, a system that seeks to break the mould.

“The President has shown that you don’t have to be a party owner or go through a difficult inner party consensus to emerge as candidate.

“Beyond this being a victory for the party and the President, it is a message to everyone that development and good governance are more important to our people than divide and rule politics.

“The message in the air from this unique achievement by the APC is that all true democratic parties in the country need to start raising their act by copying the leadership of the President.

“We thank everyone for their role in bringing about this victory.”