2019: Group drums support for President Buhari

The Modibbo Haruna Buhari Charity Organisation (BCO), an NGO, has passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying he deserves a second term.

Mr Modibbo Suleiman-Masaka, the National Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the organisation, said this in an interview with the Newsmen in Keffi, Keffi Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, on Wednesday.

Suleiman-Masaka said that Buhari’s laudable projects had direct bearing on the lives of Nigerians.

He also drummed support for Buhari’s re-election bid, explaining that their support was based on the president’s numerous achievements in the areas of security, corruption, agriculture and economy, among others.

“Buhari has done a lot and is still doing his best; he deserves second term to enable him continue with the good works he has being doing for Nigerians.

“We have searched everywhere but there is no any candidate to compare him with President Buhari in 2019.

“President Buhari had done well and is still doing well, we will continue to mobilise and drum support for his re-election bid in the interest of development.

“It is in view of this that we as an NGO after assessing his achievements in office, we pass a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s re-election bid come 2019 ,” he said.

Suleiman-Masaka called on Nigerians to support Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade with prayers for the success of the war.

He also called on Nigerians to offer special prayers for peace, unity and violence-free general elections in 2019 in order to elect God-fearing leaders.

The BOT chairman restated the organisation’s continued commitment to preach peace and harmony among Nigerians in the interest of national development.