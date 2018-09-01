2019: Gov. Ortom picks PDP guber forms

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has picked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2019 Benue State governorship election.



According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase, the Governor pick the forms Saturday ahead of the coming PDP primaries.

“The Governor thanked the leadership and members of PDP for the opportunity given him to seek the party’s ticket in the coming general elections.

“He appreciated his teeming supporters across the state, urging them to remain peaceful and sustain the spirit of politics without bitterness as they have been doing.

“Governor Ortom also thanked Benue people for their prayers and goodwill, promising not to disappoint them,” the statement read.