2019: Enugu workers, youths, reiterate support for Ugwuanyi

Ahead of 2019 general election, workers and youths in Enugu State have reiterated their stance on the earlier endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election, declaring that they are solidly behind him.

The workers and youths, who spoke separately through the state chairmen of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe and Comrade Paschal Ugwu, respectively, said the decision was based on their conviction that the governor has continued to entrench good governance, cater for their welfare and promote peaceful co-existence and national unity among residents of the state.

They described the governor as a God-fearing, peace-loving, visionary, hardworking, unassuming, pragmatic and high-performing leader, whose style of governance is uncommon and remarkable in the annals of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the workers, the state Chairman of TUC, Comrade Igbokwe applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his prompt payment of salaries on the 23rd of every month, “whether it falls on a Saturday or Sunday”.

Comrade Igbokwe added that Ugwuanyi “is a governor who makes workers’ welfare his first priority”, disclosing that “he paid June and July salaries even when FAAC did not sit for two months”, saying: “It is not obtainable anywhere”.

Reaffirming their earlier stance on the endorsement of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s re-election, the elated labour leader, who lauded the governor’s giant strides in infrastructural development and human capital empowerment, said: “We are supporting his second term bid and every other endeavor beyond his 2nd term, we will always stand by him.

On the part of Enugu youths, the NYCN state Chairman, Comrade Ugwu, stated that “our youth-friendly governor has actually delivered on his promises to the youth in particular and the people of the state in general, disclosing that “youths in Enugu State are celebrating good governance and the peaceful atmosphere in Enugu State, made possible through His Excellency’s sound vision and humble disposition”.