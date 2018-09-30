2019: Durotoye emerges ANN presidential candidate

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – Mr. Fela Durotoye, yesterday emerged as the Presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria , ANN, for the 2019 election.



Durotoye polled 240 votes to beat Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim who got 7 votes.

The Party’s National Chairman, Emmanuel Dania said the party is poised to achieve great things for the country.

“Our DNA is about making a difference. We are here to speak for Nigerians, ensure they get what they deserve.

“We want to see that the common man has the right to be happy. It is important Nigerians know new kind of politics.

On the withdrawal of Olawepo-Hashim from the race, he said the party will reach out to all aggrieved members.

“Olawepo-Hashim is a formidable individual, very supportive to the party. I find it unfortunate he pulled out of the race.

Dutotoye told newsmen shortly after the primaries that ANN has a great message for Nigerians.

“A message for a new Nigeria. Nigerians are looking for new values that will produce a new Nigeria.

Earlier, Mr Olawepo-Hashim had withdrawn from the election at the Nicon Luxury, Abuja, following a decision by his loyalists in the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the par to postpone the Presidential primaries of the party to Wednesday next week.

Olawepo-Hashim group at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday said that the guidelines for the National Convention of the party must first be ratified by the NEC before the convention can hold.

He said some desperate elements in ANN are working for the ruling All Progressives a congress, APC.