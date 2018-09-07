2019: Aremu vows to work with Kwara traditional institutions

By Deborah Omojuwa

LEADING Kwara State governorship aspirant on the platform of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Issa Aremu, has promised to draw on the experience of traditional authorities in all the communities in the state with respect to governance and leadership, if elected.

He spoke, yesterday, during a courtesy/notification call on HRH Dr. Ibrahim Gambari, Emir of Ilorin, in Ilorin the state capital.

Accompanied by loyalists and supporters from LP and his Alapata/Babako ward in Ilorin, Aremu said: “More than other political parties, the manifesto of LP recognises that traditional rulers are the real custodians of the traditional institutions and cultural values of the Nigerian people and in this capacity they play a very important leadership role at the grassroots level.”

Aremu also noted that LP “identifies cultures as reflective of the history, traditions and values of people, recognises the cultural diversity of Nigeria’s society and the rich cultural heritage of the country’s various nationa-lities and ethnic groups.”

He also promised that if elected he would ensure regular excursions by students to traditional rulers and community leaders “to make them appreciate our cultural heritage.”