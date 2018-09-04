2019: Adopt me as your sole candidate, Ojougboh begs Delta APCleaders

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and DeltaState Gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Sunday told the State leadership of the party to adopt him as their flag bearer of the party, insisting that he has all it takes to win general election in 2019.



Speaking after opening the secretariat of the Buhari/Ojougboh support group which will also serve as his governorship campaign secretariat in Asaba and consultative visit to Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor, Ojougboh

promised to mobilise voters in Delta State to cast their votes for President Muhammad Buhari in next year’s presidential election.

He said the APC will deliver over two million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential contest, signing an undertaken in front of the cameras and political leaders to do one term if elected Governor in 2019

Ojougboh said; “This main support group for Buhari in Delta State will also serve as my own campaign group. Our vision here in Delta is that we are going to give Buhari two million votes for his re-election.

“Also in line with Buhari’s commitment to free and fair election, here in Delta, we are equally committed to a peaceful and fair election come 2019”.

Ojougboh who also launched his ‘one man, one vote’ campaign in Asaba embarked on road show with his crowd of supporters, and later moved to the Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to submit a position paper to the electoral body.

Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor in his remarks, said effort was on to reconcile the two tendencies in Delta APC, adding that they are determined to win the State for the party.

Emerhor said the decision to use direct primary to pick their candidates would facilitate the working together of the two tendencies. He said whoever they will pick as their candidate “must be smart, accessible and must know Abuja”.

He said they were prepared to to listen to all the aspirants before taking decision on who will be their candidate, saying the party has not zoned the Governorship slot to any senatorial district.

While encouraging all the aspirants to work harder, he told the people to ensure they register and obtain the APC membership card to enable participate in the direct primaries.