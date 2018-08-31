Zam-zam : Mighty rock where water gushes

By Haroon Balogun

•Plant produces over 10m liters a day •Its healing power

Zam-zam : Ismail’s mother went on suckling Ismail and drinking from the water she had in her skin bag left by her husband, Prophet Ibrahim. When the water in the water-skin had been exhausted, Mother and child became thirsty. Hajar, confused tossing in agony; left her baby in search of water. She walked to the mountain of As-Safâ nearest to her on that land.

She stood on it and started looking at the valley keenly thinking she might see somebody who could probably help, but none came. Then she descended from As-Safâ and when she reached the valley, she tucked up her robe and ran in the valley like a mother in distress in all effort to save her child. She however crossed the valley and reached Al-Marwah mountain where she stood and started looking in desperation, expecting to get help from any anyone around, yet, no one was in sight. She repeated that (running between As-Safâ and Al-Marwah) seven times.

When she reached Al-Marwah at the seventh time, she heard a strange voice and with trepidation, she was more confused. She heard the voice again and with all the courage she could muster, she said:, ‘O whoever you may be! You have made me hear your voice; have you got something to help me?’ And behold! She saw an Angel at the place of Zamzam, digging the earth with his heel.

The Angel dug till water flowed from that spot. She filled her water-skin bag with her hands, and since thousand years after, the water has been flowing without any ihibition. The Prophet added, “May Allâh bestow mercy on Ismail mother! Had she let the Zamzam flow without trying to control it or had she not scooped from that water to fill her water-skin, Zamzam would have been a stream flowing on the surface of the earth.” The Prophet further added, “Then she drank from it and gave her child. The angel said to her, ‘Don’t be afraid of being neglected, for this is the House of Allâh which will be built by this boy and his father, and Allâh never neglects His people.’

Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) described the water of Zam-zam as having healing qualities, so pilgrims drink from the spring after the tawaf and throughout the hajj, and carry a few liters home.

From the mighty rock where the water sprang out, (where Hajar known as Hagai cried unto Allah for water for her baby), the water is pumped into taps in all surroundings of the Kaaba from where pilgrims drink. It was gathered that expansion of the plant is being done periodically to serve the growing number of pilgrims every year. As it is now, the plant which recently gulped about $200million produces over 10 million liters a day. Zamzam water which is now housed in a basement room protected by glass panels that allow a clear view of the well remains the best and noblest of all waters, the highest in status, the dearest to people, the most precious and valuable to them.

Healing power

For Muslims, the water is blessed and one of the best gifts to be offered. The Prophet (s.a.w) used to sprinkle this water over the sick and illness. It helps in the increase of knowelege especially those who memorise the Quran. It is also a cure for many diseases and disorders by the permission of Allah its curative effects have bee proved by millions of people. The Prophet said: “This is the source of the tradition of the Sa‘y between As-Safâ and Al-Marwah. The Messenger of Allah said: “The water of Zamzam is for whatever it is drunk for.” (Ibn Maajah, 3062) Pilgrims drink Zamzam with the intention of fulfilling some need such as healing from ailments, anxiety and distress, and Allah fulfilled these hopes.