Success earns Watford’s boss praise

Watford boss Javi Gracia has high praise for Isaac Success after he put up a good show in Wednesday’s League Cup tie against Reading.

Success a former Golden Eaglets star was making his first start for Watford since 2016, and he delivered ending his 22-month goal drought..

And the Spaniard has praised the professionalism of the striker, along with other players who have not been given enough playing time in the side.

“Success scored a good goal for the team,” Gracia told club website.

“I spoke with every player before the game and tried to explain that they don’t have to show anything different than they usually do in training, in pre-season.

“They are good professionals – the only thing that changed is the opportunity to play. It is very good for the group that they enjoy more minutes.”

Last season the forward went on loan to Malaga in an effort to secure more opportunities to play regularly but failed to impress with the Spanish outfit.

Success will be hoping to get more minutes under his belt when Watford try Tottenham Hotspur for size on Sunday having sparingly featured for the side in their opening league games.