RESTRUCTURING: We’re back to the trenches – N-Delta militants

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—A militant group, 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, which previously called off hostilities, yesterday, said it was back to the trenches over the fresh repudiation of restructuring by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at a forum in the United States of America.

Read also: PACT: I’m still running, says Moghalu, rejects Durotoye’s emergence as presidential candidate

The group, in a statement by its leader, self-styled ‘General’ W O I Izon-Ebi, said: “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has just taken us back to the trenches with his statement that Nigeria does not need restructuring but prudent use of resources. His statement has rubbished all his achievements when he was holding sway as the acting president.

“After series of meetings with 14 agitating groups in the Niger Delta, 21 socio-cultural organisations and 41 political parties that led to our calling off of hostilities with a promise that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will restructure the country, that restructuring was among their campaign promises, we frown at the inconsistency of the Federal Government, APC and Osinbajo.

“We quote the statement credited to our Vice President: ‘Nigeria does not need restructuring but a prudent utilization of resources.’ Once again, Prof. Osibanjo has just put his integrity to question by contradicting himself on his earlier stance and the APC on restructuring just four months ago.

“Osinbajo’s statement is most unfortunate and regrettable from a pastor, professor of Law and once an advocate of restructuring. His statement is likened to building a 36-storey building on a foundation of one room which will definitely collapse.

“We urge him to demonstrate the will to do the needful if he is truly convinced and believes in one Nigeria and its indivisibility where justice, liberty and the rule of law will reign supreme.

“Osinbajo is seen in all ramifications to uphold justice, so he should rethink and advise his government to do the needful, because the Niger Delta region is overburdened and is about to compress and explode because of the insensitivity of the government that is deliberately trying to snuff life out of the people of the Niger Delta with poverty, diseases, pollution, and degradation.

“We stand by restructuring and anything short of it will not be accepted. With this development, we shall consult with various stakeholders to come up with our next line of actions,” the group stated.