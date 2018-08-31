Re-election: Lalong loses support of key ally in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A FORMER ally of Governor Simon Lalong, Dr. Godfrey Shitgurum has expressed regret over his support which contributed to the victory of the Governor at the poll in 2015.

Shitgurum, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and seeks to contest the Plateau State governorship seat in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said his regret was due to the fact that the Governor has “refused to keep to his promise of change.”

Speaking at the PDP Secretariat in Jos where he went to formally declare his intention to contest the governorship seat, Shitgurum, an international business mogul said his decision to contest was a response to the call to serve the people as he has assessed the challenges and believes he has the character, capacity, credentials and competence to build a new Plateau.

His words: “Being part of the people,who worked for the victory of this government with the hope that they will work for the people, I have learned the old lesson that the best way to get a thing done, is to do it yourself. This is why I am here today to offer myself to get the job done.

“The question is, why return to PDP? I am returning to PDP because in the past three and half years, I have had the opportunity to review the two parties. I must tell you without doubt, that PDP has the best manifesto and the structure designed to serve the needs of the people.

“If PDP has made any mistake in the past it is human. Most importantly, the Party has realized its mistakes and have corrected and reinvented itself. This is why I am proud and happy to be back. If elected as a Governor, I want to say before this noble house, that I shall do four years only in line with the party zoning policy.’’

In another development, the member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Edward Pwajok, has officially declared his intention to contest the Plateau North Senatorial seat on the platform of the APC.

Pwajok said having garnered experiences in different fora, he has what it takes to give quality representation of the people in the Senate and appealed for their support to enable him win at the poll.