Police arraign 57 suspected homosexuals

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—The Police, yesterday, arraigned 57 young men between the ages of 20 and 33 before a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly engaging in homosexuality.

The defendants are: Segun Ade, 24, Afolabi David, 20, Azees Tunde, 22, Adedokun Pelumi 22, Smart Joel, 25, Ehiose Elvis, 20, RIdwan Jamiu, 24, Raphael Matthew, 38, Friday John, 21, Godswill kola, 22, Chibuike Nuel Charles, 23, Prince Collins, 23, Daniel Ayo, 22, Edeh Amechi, 20, Alozie Osita, 21, Kelvin Nwachukwu , 23, Gbemi Orekoya, 32, Odika Emmanuel, 25, Kojo Emme, 27, Adewole Michael, 27, Kunle Samson, 29, Daniel Sokan, 23, Alabi Lekan, 21, Seun Odu, 26, Oladapo Eniola, 24.

Others include BobbeyMoses, 21, Desmond Onuoha, 23, Joseph Victor, 23, Omoniyi Tobi, 21, Kelvin Abuchi, 22, Muhammed Abubakar, 26,Lawal Yusuf, 22, Odushina Samuel, 23, Wole Ojo, 24, Remi Godwin, 21, Abimbola Damilola, 21, Samson Odeh, 23, Laguda Lekan, 23, Alhassan Jenrope, 23, Musbau Remi, 33, Ibrahim Yusuf 24, Olaide Olajide, 23, Isaac Patrick, 23, Wasiu Ajibade, 25.

They are also include Miracle Onyenka, 41, Balogun Olayinka, 23, Okechukwu Nobel, 25, Abioye wealth Olasunkanmi 25, Isa Ibrahim, 25, Rasheed Gbenga, 25, James Obialor 20, Jesse Paul, 22, Oladipupo Kehinde, 25, Ogunrinde Yusuf, 28, Chris Godsent, 23, Solomon Showale, 27 and Olawale Adebayo, 26.

The defendants were brought before Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye by State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, SCIID, Panti-Yaba.

The defendants are facing a three-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, belonging to a secret cult and unlawful gathering.

The prosecutor, Cyril Ajufor, told the court that the defendants and others still at large were arrested on August 26, at 2 a.m., at an event centre in Egbeda, Lagos, after investigation revealed that they engaged in homosexual activities.

According to the prosecutor, the offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 52(a) and 43(1) cap, CH, C17, Vol. 3, laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

However the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

In view of their not guilty plea, Magistrate Ayeye, admitted them to bail in the sum of N200,000, each, with one surety each.

She said the surety, must have a voter’s card, with three years tax payable to Lagos State government, have address verified and adjourned the case till September 10 for mention.