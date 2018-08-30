Nigerian pilgrims display honesty, return missing wallets, valuables

ByHaroon Balogun

Nigerian pilgrims have displayed honesty, one of the cardinal principles of the religion during the Hajj exercie relieving their counterparts who had missed their valuables by returning them to their owners.

A protocol staff in the office of Nasarawa state first lady, retruned the sum of N500, 000 he found to Pakistan Pilgrim in Makkah.

Yahaya Omaki, a pilgrim of Nasarawa state is one of the protocol officer in the office of the wife of the Governor and First Lady of Nasarawa State, Hajiya Salamatu Tanko Almakura. He found a missing wallet during circumbulation of the Ka’ aba (Tawaf) containing some valuables includin Identification card belonging to a Pakistani’ pilgrim Mr. Faisal Saleem.

After completing his obligatory rites, (tawaf) in the holy mosque, Yahaya Omaki contacted the State PRO of the Board, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Muhammad with a view to locating the owner of the wallet through his phone, found in the wallet.

After much efforts, Mr Faisel Salem was reached and he was asked to come for his missing wallet.

Receiving his belongings, Mr. Faisal Saleem said the gesture has further projected the image of Nigeria pilgrims in the eyes of international communities.

He offered Yahaya Omaki the sum of 50 SR which Omaki turned down saying he has done it for the sake of Allah.

Reacting to the development, Executive Secretary Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Nasarawa State Mallam Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba said the action would remain indelible for exhibiting high level of sincerity during hajj exercise.

Similarly, in Muna along Jamarat road, a pilgrim who identified himself as Alhaji Apelogun Shamsideen picked a wallet containing several notes in dollars, Riyals and Naira on the floor and handed it over to authorities.

Speaking to Vanguard on the issue, Shamsideen said it would be counter-productive and indeed a huge curse on anyone who takes what does not belong to him, adding that the money also contained some naira notes, beleiving it was owned by a Nigerian Pilgrim. The undisclosed amount was handed to NAHCON Lagos cordinator who will locate the owner through the state pilgrims officials.