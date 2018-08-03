3 APC council chairmen die in Saudi Arabia auto crash

This is not the best of times for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Hajj Commission in Zamfara on Friday confirmed the death of three local government chairmen from the state, in an auto crash in Saudi Arabia.

The Public Relations Officer of the commission, Malam Yakub-Yahaya Talata-Mafara, confirmed the death to newsmen in a telephone interview.

Talata-Mafara said that the accident occurred around 3.00a.m on Friday, while they were travelling from Makkah to Madina, Saudi Arabia.

According to him, the victims are six local government chairmen of APC from the state.

“Three of them died, while three others are receiving treatment at Saudi Arabia Hospital,’’ Talata-Mafara told newsmen.

He said that remains of the deceased were under the custody of the Saudi Arabian authorities where they would be processed for burial.

“Hajj officials of the Zamfara contingents are making the necessary documentation to join the Saudi Arabian authorities in order to give the deceased befitting burial,’’ he said.

Reacting, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal M-Liman, described the death as a great loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

M-Liman described the deceased as loyal members of the party who had been in good relationship with their communities.

NAN