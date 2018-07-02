I use toy gun, says Mile 2 robbery suspect

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—TWENTY-FOUR-year-old Tunde Raphael, who was arrested by officials of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of Lagos State Police Command, has said he robs motorists and commuters of their belongings between 4a.m. and 6:30a.m.

Raphael, who was arrested at Mile 2 area at 5a.m. along with two other accomplices, Samuel Kolawole, 23, and Solomon Omini, 32, disclosed that he and about 20 colleagues work in two and three groups armed with toy guns, machetes, knives, hammers, rods and other weapons to dispossess commuters of phones, money and other vauables.