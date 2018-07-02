Ugboha water project: Obaseki assures of speedy completion of reticulation work

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has assured the people of Ugboha in Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state of the completion of reticulation work on Esan North Water Project.

The state Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources, Yekini Idiaye, gave the assurance in Benin City, during a meeting between the state government and leaders of Ugboha community.

Idiaye said the Governor Obaseki led-administration was determined to provide clean and safe water for people in the state, noting that steps were being taken to address the grievance of the people of Ugboha with regard to the reticulation of the water project in Ugboha, as deadline for completion had been set for December 2018.

This, according to him, would enable the state government provide clean water to people living in Ugboha and its environs, noting, “After official transfer of its facilities to the Edo State Government, the Esan Northern Water project was no longer a Federal Government project. The state government will handle all grievances of Ugboha people.”

On demand for change of name of the project by the community, the commissioner noted that the issue will be presented to the governor.

He added that issues bothering on compensation will be discussed with the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, which will liaise with the Federal Government on the payment of compensation to farmers.