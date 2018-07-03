We secured 139 convictions in 6 months —EFCC

By Soni Daniel

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured a total of 139 convictions between January and June 2018, the agency boasted, yesterday.

A statement by spokesman of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the figure was higher than what it recorded in May last year.

Uwujaren said: “The figure, which is an improvement on the 89 convictions recorded in May last year, is indeed, significant in many respects, particularly, as it includes the conviction of two Political Exposed Persons, PEPs – Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba State and Joshua Dariye, a serving Senator and a former governor of Plateau State, who are currently serving their 14-year jail sentence for criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds, and receiving gratification.

“Indeed, the EFCC has remained consistent in its efforts of effectively changing the negative narrative of pervasive corruption in the system, and altering the general perception that there are some people who are above the law.”