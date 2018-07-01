The landmarks of Oladiji in Ondo East, West

By Femi Salako

Viewpoint In Brief: Not in politics for aggrandisement

The vision of Dynamic Landmark Group of Schools as conceived 12 years ago by Olamide Oladiji has produced nursery and primary school, secondary school and a polytechnic rated among the best in the country.

Landmark, as he is popularly called, grew up in a predominantly agrarian environment in Ondo East and never had the luxury of attending private school, yet he has armed himself with the best of education and owns one of the best private educational institutions in Nigeria.

Aside being a successful educationist, Landmark is committed to giving meaning to the lives of the masses in his federal constituency. His foray into partisan politics is in fulfilment of his desire to affect lives.

A staunch member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, many attest to the impact of his political activities in Ondo East and West Local Local Government Areas of the state where he is a major financier of the ruling party. Whereas he contested election into the state House of Assembly in 2015 but narrowly lost to the candidate of the PDP, the attempt was enough to win more supporters who appreciate his giant strides in the educational sector.

Landmark donated two buses to the APC in 2014 to ease the movement of party members and leaders within and outside the state. Oladiji also paid the rent of the party’s 10 ward offices in Ondo East. He undertook the distribution of customized APC phones to party leaders at the grassroots while “Olojas” in the two local councils were empowered with generators.

A philanthropist, Landmark donated writing materials to primary school pupils in Ondo West and East. It was in recognition of his selfless contributions to the APC in Ondo East and West that he was made the Director General of the Akeredolu Campaign Organization in the two council areas. And he delivered more than half of total valid votes cast for Akeredolu in the November 26, 2016 governorship election. This achievement was against the backdrop of the LGAs being the political stronghold of then-incumbent governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko. Oladiji is the brain behind LANDMARK VANGUARD, a non-governmental organization with the mandate of helping to provide quality education for students while helping graduates with vocational skills and empowerment to start business. The NGO also attends to the needs of widows and orphans.

Landmark is not in politics for personal aggrandizement. God has blessed him as he sits atop thriving businesses. He is the Chairman of Dynamic Landmark Group of schools with locations in Lagos, Abuja and Ondo State. He is also the proprietor of the fast growing Landmark Polytechnic and the Managing Director of Ladiji Integrated Services Limited. Landmark equally superintends Mercy Joash Auto Ventures, Lammy Hotels Limited and Ladiji Petroleum.

Landmark is indeed young at heart but extremely experienced, creative and versatile. He is a man given to an expansive worldview with a mind-set of all-round possibilities. He is driven by a certain philosophy that whatever can be conceived in the mind is very much achievable.

Oladiji is an ardent respecter of family values. He is happily married with responsible children. He has been decorated with several awards within and outside of Nigeria in recognition of his selfless contributions to the cause of alleviating the plights of the needy and creating an avenue for quality education.