God is ready, when you are ready

churcdh

By Funmi Komolafe

Welcome to the first day in the month of July, welcome to the beginning of the second half of the year. By the grace of God everything that we so much wanted and didn’t receive in the last six months, we’ll receive this second half of the year in Jesus name.

If you have received, in the name of Jesus, that blessing that the Lord has given unto you shall be permanent in Jesus name.

Brethren, our God never sleeps nor slumbers – Psalm 121 vs. 4 “ Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber no sleep”. It therefore means that our God is on duty all the time. He never goes off duty. In other words, he is ever ready to hear us and attend to our cries.

It is said that when we go through challenges, sometimes what we understand to be challenges are actually the gateway to our break through. Do you agree? If not, do you believe that Joseph would not have been prime minister of Egypt if his brothers had not thrown him into the pit?

A certain man of God once said when situations confront us, three personalities are involved. They are God Almighty, Satan and yourself.

For instance, an unemployed graduate begins to think that the future is bleak for him therefore, life is not worth living. He begins to think of committing suicide or joining the gang boys to engage in robbery.

Let’s consider first, the human being. For the young graduate who thinks that the future is bleak because he cannot secure a quality white collar job, he has submitted himself to the devil.

What happens next is simple. The devil and his agents, such as witchcraft, demons, sorcerers etc. would find a place of abode in his heart.

Who permitted them into your life? You did. Once the devil and his agents take over the heart, then their spiritual presence begins to manifest in the physical. How do you explain that a medical doctor, becomes a master of cyber crime?.

For the woman waiting on the Lord, if you choose to begin to consult herbalists or false prophets , you have submitted to the devil. Therefore, you should not be surprised when you begin to have strange dreams.

By submitting to the devil and his agents, such a woman is simply putting on hold her miracle that the Lord might have given her.

However, when you submit to the God of gods, the Lord Almighty, then you will realize that power at that level is greater than that of the devil and his demons.

Beloved, there is a question, which requires your answer. Are you ready for God?

If you are not ready to nurse a baby, if you are not ready to honour God with your tithes, if you still want to enjoy the pleasure of life which the flesh delights but the Spirit abhors, then you are not ready.

The simple truth is that when you are ready, God is ready. Let’s take a look at the encounter of the widow who was in debt with Prophet Elisha. 2nd Kings 4 vs. 1 “ Now there cried a certain woman of the wives of the sons of the prophets unto Elisha saying, Thy servant my husband is dead; and thou knowest that thy servant did fear the LORD: and the creditor is come to take unto him my two sons to be bondmen”.

Create a mental picture of this woman and you will see that she was indeed helpless. It is not in doubt that she owed, there is also no doubt that she does not have the capacity to write off her debts.

Let’s see how the man of God replied her. Verses 2 and 3 of the same chapter “ And Elisha said unto her, what shall I do for thee? tell me, what hast thou in the house? And she said , Thine handmaid hath nothing in the house, save a pot of oil.

Then he said, Go, borrow thee vessels abroad of all thy neightbours , even empty vessels; borrow not a few”.

You know the rest of the story. The oil multiplied by the power of the Almighty God and she who was a debtor became creditor within a short time. That was a speedy miracle.

Note that she was ready to knock the doors of her neighbours to borrow vessels. What if she wasn’t ready? She would have lost her two sons to the creditors as bondmen. She would have become lonely possibly with depression and then untimely death.

I don’t know the burden in your life today, I charge you to prepare your self spiritually. Turn to the word of God and believe that the burden bearer; Jesus will wipe away your tears.

When you are ready for a miracle, God is ready for you.

Another example in the Holy Bible is mummy Hannah. Let’s consider her relationship with her husband, Elkanah and the Shiloh anniversary.

Ist Samuel 1 vs. 4&5 “ And when the time was that Elkanah offered , he gave to Peninnah his wife, and to all her sons and her daughter portions. But unto Hannah he gave a worthy portion; for he loved Hannah: but the LORD had shut up her womb.

Note that he gave her” a worthy portion”. It simply means she got more than was due to one person in terms of quality. For years, Hannah’s tongue and stomach had been enjoying this worthy portion until she made up her mind, that she has had enough.

She became more serious and to demonstrate that she was ready, she took a step.

Verses10 &11 of 1st Samuel , chapter I “ And she was in bitterness of soul , and prayed unto the LORD, and wept sore. And she vowed a vow, and said, O LORD of hosts, if thou wilt indeed look on the affliction of thine handmaid , and remember me, and not forget thine handmaid, but wilt give unto thine handmaid a man child, then I will give him unto the LORD all the days of his life, and there shall no razor come upon his head”.

Hannah was tired of the general fun at Shiloh. She prepared her spirit and body to carry and deliver her child. Hence she talked about what to do with the child after delivery.

Brethren, I ask the question again, are you ready? If Hannah wasn’t ready, Samuel would not have been born at the time he was born.

Its time to look up to Jesus.

It’s time to crate time to be with the LORD and move from a listener in a church to a doer of the word.

The word of God in John 8 vs. 32 simply states, “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free”.

The moment you set yourself free spiritually, you will be free from whatever is holding your down physically and spiritually.

Hosea 4 vserse 6 “ My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children”.

In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, your days of sorrow will soon be over. Whatever has been making you feel incomplete, the Lord will remove and your story will change. Only, if you are ready. Remember, it takes two to tangle.

May the Almighty God, the one with whom nothing is impossible intervene in your situation speedily in Jesus name.

Let me end on a note of congratulations to all members of RCCG who commence the 21-day fasting today.

The Lord will surely meet everyone at the point of his or her needs during this period and always in Jesus name.

Have a blessed week.