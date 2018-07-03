FG, UNFPA inaugurate guidelines on safe termination of pregnancy

The Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and other partners on Tuesday inaugurated three key reproductive health policies to accelerate uptake, as well as reduce maternal mortality and morbidity in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, who was represented by the Director Family Health, Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, unveiled the documents in Abuja.

The documents that were unveiled included the National Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal indications and National Depot-MedroxyProgesterone Acetate-Sub Cutaneous (DMPA-SC) Accelerated Introduction and Scale-up Plan (2018-2022).

DMPA-SC is a modern family planning method that combines the contraceptive drug and needle into a single unit. It is administered sub-coetaneously (under the skin).

The other document, also inaugurated by the minister, was the Global Family Planning Visibility and Analytical Network with the National Logistics Management Information System (NAVISION).

Adewole said: “The documents will support government and its partners to speed their efforts on family planning.

“It will also catalyse efforts to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity thereby improving the health of women and girls in Nigeria,’’ the minister said.

Also, the Acting Country Representative of UNFPA, Dr Eugene Kongnyuy said the of the three documents was very important to UNFPA.

Kongnyuy, represented by Dr. Titi Duro-Aino, a Reproductive Health Analyst, UNFPA, said: “The documents that are very dear to UNFPA are the National Depot-MedroxyProgesterone Acetate Sub Cutaneous (DMPA-SC) Accelerated Introduction and Scale-up Plan (2018-2022).

“The DMPA-SC will allow women in rural and hard-to-reach areas access and use it to prevent unwanted pregnancies.’’

According to him, the Global Family Planning Visibility and Analytical Network allows visibility into the supply chain.

“It enables the stakeholders to track exactly where family planning commodities are to avoid over stocking and stock-out of these commodities.

“It also enables women who need the commodities to get it as at when due,’’ he said

Kongnyuy said the commodities were free at all public health facilities in the country.

He said the third document, the National Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal indications, would ensure that reproductive rights of women were upheld. (NAN)