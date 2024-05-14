Over 40% of Plateau women embrace SI childbirth spacing method

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

More women in Plateau State have overcome the initial phobia and now embrace the self-injection, SI method of childbirth spacing using the subcutaneous depot medroxyprogesterone acetate, DMPA-SC as they confessed the self-care method is giving them the needed autonomy they desire.

The women who spoke in Jos at the close-out ceremony of the Delivering Innovation in Self-Care, DISC project which the Society for Family Health, SFH Nigeria implemented maintained the feat was achieved through the empathy-based counselling they received from the caregivers in their respective facilities.

Testifying the gains of the SI method, the women drawn from five local government areas of Jos East, Mangu, Bassa Jos South, and Jos North called for continued intervention and advocacy to ensure those who are yet to key into the method understand what it is and embrace it.

Hafsat noted, “I am happy with the self-injection method, since I started this method, my husband has been supportive. I heard about it from the mobilizer who referred me to the health facility. We practiced the process until I mastered it. About 10 people in our compound are using this method.”

Mr. Christopher, whose wife adopted the method said, “I appreciate this organization and I thank my wife for introducing this method to me. I was afraid when she wanted to self-inject but she assured me that she has been taught and she can do it well. This ensures privacy; she has used this method for more than four years without any side effects.”

Abigail Christopher added, “A mobilizer came to my community at Jenta Adamu in the Jos North LGA and mobilized us. We were directed to the Service Provider who counseled me and introduced many methods but I chose SI because it is simple and I can do it myself.

“I was injected there and encouraged to self-inject. I like the method because I don’t spend much on transport going to the facility, I feel very comfortable with it.”

Also speaking at the one-day event which was organized by the Plateau State Ministry of Health and Plateau State Primary Healthcare Board in collaboration with the Society for Family Health for the dissemination of the State Family Planning/DMPA-SC performance and the DISC project impact, Fidelis Edet of SFH said the project empowered the women.

His words, “What we have been able to do was to drive an increase in the FP uptake in the State because from when we came to this point, we have increased family planning uptake for DMPA-SC by over 200%.

“When we launched into the State, for every 100 women who opted for the DMPA-SC as a method of choice, only 17 of them could inject themselves confidently.

“Today, we are leaving the State at the point where over 40 of every 100 women that opt for the DMPA-SC as a method of choice can inject themselves confidently.

“SFH has worked in Plateau State for decades implementing several programmes… The DISC project focused on bringing self-care to the reproductive health space in Nigeria.

“The DISC project ran in Plateau State for over 21 months, from July 2022 to now and we are transiting because we came here as the result of our partnership with Marie Stopes to leverage their existence in some States in Nigeria to launch the DISC project…”

Goodwill messages were received from the Commissioner for Health, Cletus Shurkuk through the Director of Public Health, Mafwalal Bunah, the Executive Secretary, Primary Healthcare Board, Raymond Juryit represented by the Director of Internal Audit, Peter Akanga, Chairman of Advocacy Care Group, Professor Josiah Mutihir, representative of Marie Stopes, Sophie Nienge, State Reproductive Health Coordinator, Rahila Telfim and State FP Coordinator, Asabe Mwansat.

The State Government however committed to continue with the success story that the project has achieved.