Ex-agitators laud amnesty boss for improved peace in N-Delta

By Onozure Dania

Coalition of ex- agitators and stakeholders in the Niger Delta have applauded the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Amnesty Matters, Professor Charles Dokubo, for his commitment to peace building in the Niger Delta.

The ex-agitators from the region who met in Warri, Delta State, under the aegis of Niger Delta Peace Awareness Movement, said the meeting was called to assess the level of peace in the Niger Delta since the coming on board of the new amnesty boss.

National Leader of Niger Delta Awareness Movement, Alhaji Awo Harmony, who spoke to journalists at the end of the meeting, said: “Peace building is a continuum. As such, we need to continuously assess the situation of things in the region and identify obstacles that constitute threats to peace. Before now, most of the ex-agitators were disgruntled because of the non-payment of their monthly stipends. We are happy that today, we have an amnesty coordinator whose commitment to resolving the Niger Delta crisis is second to none. Within the short period that he has been in office, he has settled all outstanding allowances owed to ex-agitators.”