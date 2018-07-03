Edo Forum of Patriots tasks Oshiomhole on killings

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY— Edo Forum of Patriots, EFP, a pan-Edo group, wants new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to use his wealth of experience and assist the Federal Government in proffering solution to the senseless killings in some parts of the country.

Describing the emergence of Oshiomhole as good omen to the polity, the forum also commended the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, saying the forum was proud of his performance while in office.

In a letter congratulating Oshiomhole, signed by National Chairman of the forum, Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, it noted that “your assumption of office as National Chairman of the APC is coming at a time when our nation faces dire security challenges amongst others and Edo State is not left out. You have shown your worth as a former labour leader and as an ex-governor.

“We believe your input in the polity of the nation can help water down the current security challenges that have held our nation hostage. These are drastic times and they call for drastic measures. Even now, we are at a precipice.

“These challenges seemed to have cast a very large shadow across our land. Your input as National Chairman of the APC, to the President, Muhammadu Buhari towards resolving these security and other challenges staring unwaveringly at our nation, would be invaluable.

“We believe with the right counsel like yours and those from well-meaning Nigerians, the President and Nigerians in general would be able to surmount these challenges and scale through these dark times, and still remain one indivisible entity.”