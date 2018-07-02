Baba-Ahmed, Saraki’s Chief of Staff resigns from APC

Kaduna – Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has resigned his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC).



His resignation was contained in a statement he personally signed and issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday.

Baba-Ahmed, who was the returning officer to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election in Kaduna state, cited the ruling party’s gross under performance as the reason for his action.

“After three years, I need to say that the APC has grossly underperformed, and the party has forfeited any claim to my loyalty and continued membership.

“I do not believe in all conscience, that it should be trusted and encourage to continue to govern our great country beyond 2019,’’ he said.

Baba-Ahmed said that his decision was personal and had nothing to do with the office of the Senate President.

“This is my decision and mine alone, it is a decision taken after due consultations with the Akida group, a group that has predated my appointment as Chief of Staff to the President of Senate,’’ he said.

Baba-Ahmed did not state his next plan of action, but reiterated his commitment to continue to participate in active politics.(NAN)