Adekunle Gold celebrates African royalty in sold out London show

Abuja – Alternative Afropop singer Adekunle Gold celebrated rich African culture in his sold out solo concert at the Indigo O2 in London.

The show tagged ‘The About 30 concert’ saw the ‘Ire’ crooner perform with his band 79th Element in a brilliant display of African costumes and dances.

The most striking performance featured Adekunle Gold on a throne wearing a brilliant gold apparel, flanked by body guards while his sister gave the ‘oriki’ in Yoruba alongside a brilliant talking drummer.

Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page @adekunlegold on Sunday, to reminisce on the event which took place on Friday night.

He wrote: “What a night! We actually sold out O2 Indigo!!!! Pinch me please. By all means, dream.”

The show also featured other artists like Tolani, Falana, Juls, Harry Marshal and Bimbi Phillips.

There was a surprise appearance by Simi as she performed ‘No Forget’ with Adekunle Gold on stage.

*image/ Adekunle Gold serenading the crowd at sold out show in London /Source: Instagram /Adekunle Gold.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to Twitter to praise the show and particularly, the brilliance of Adekunle Gold’s performance.

@Damilare tweeted: “@Adekunlegold brought royalty with him to O2 London and it was as lit as Gold.”

@Dammydamsk also wrote: “@Adekunlegold is going down as a legend. Mark my words. This is just the beginning. He is destined for greatness, tonight was incredible.”

@Topetops said: “Okayyyy But @adekunleGOLD did BITSSSSS tonight. Omds Band. LitTalking drummer. Littttt His sister. LIT!!!!! #About30Concert was amazing!!!” (NAN)