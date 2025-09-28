Growing up I used to hear Ayuba’s voice everywhere – Adekunle Gold on Fuji

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has described his encounter with Fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba during an Apple Music interview as a “full circle” moment.

“Growing up I used to hear Ayuba’s voice everywhere—parties, radio, the streets. To sit with him now and talk about Fuji, our culture, and its future? That’s full circle for me,” Gold said while posting the video of their conversation on Instagram.

During the live chat, the Orente crooner asked Ayuba what Fuji meant to him. The veteran singer’s response was both emotional and passionate.

“I was born into Fuji. Fuji is me and I am Fuji. From day one of my life, I have been praying to do what Bob Marley did with Reggae music—to internationalize Fuji, to take it to the disco hall, and that’s why I did a collabo with Jazzman Olofin,” Ayuba said.

He went further to describe Fuji as “a complete music” filled with love, dance, and energy.

The Fuji legend also praised Adekunle Gold’s Fuji-inspired sound and revealed his hopes for more collaborations with today’s stars: “What I’m looking for is to collabo with the likes of Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage… I’m planning to make Fuji more popular.”

Their exchange has since sparked excitement among fans who see it as a symbolic bridge between generations, with Ayuba’s long-held dream aligning with Gold’s creative exploration of Fuji sounds.