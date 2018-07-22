Adamawa: Eight Commissioners defect to PDP as Atiku holds grand rally

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Eight Commissioners, three members of Adamawa State House of Assembly and some Local Government Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress-led administration in the state have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, disclosed this in Yola, the state capital, yesterday, at the grand rally for one of the party’s presidential aspirants, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Secondus gave the names of the Commissioners that decamped to include Alhaji Ibrahim Mijinyawa and Alhaji Umar Daware.

He said that with the large turnout of members of the PDP at the occasion, the party had become a party of choice, saying, in the coming weeks, “I know there will be a political tsunami that there will be no more APC in the country “.

The PDP Chairman went on: “You are aware that the APC has failed and we are preparing to provide security to the people as people are being killed throughout the country. The PDP is on a mission to amend the evils perpetrated by the APC”.

Secondus dismissed the insinuation that Nigerian youths are lazy, stressing that they are resourceful and energetic in all ramifications.

Also speaking at the rally, Atiku called Nigeria a failed nation under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The APC government has failed to unite Nigerians as we are more divided than at any other time in the history of this country “.

The APC, according to him, had destroyed the nation’s economy as they took over an economic growth of 7 percent and brought it down to less than 2 percent.

“Today, we are witnessing the most insecure atmosphere in Nigeria as more people have died in Nigeria during the reign of the APC”, the presidential aspirant said..

“We have highest unemployment rate in the history of this country as more than 10 million of our youths are unemployed.

“What the PDP is going to do is to reform our economy, unify our country, ensure that we have security of lives and property”.