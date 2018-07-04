2019: Monarchs pass vote of confidence on INEC boss

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—DESPITE calls for his resignation, traditional rulers in Enugu state have passed a vote of confidence on the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on his preparedness to conduct a credible 2019 general elections.

The monarchs also expressed the same confidence on the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Enugu state, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu.

Rising from a stakeholders forum with INEC to review the Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, and its preparedness on conduct of 2019 elections, in Enugu, the state council of traditional rulers commended Prof Yakubu and Ononamadu for the able and professional manner the commission has been carrying out its constitutional functions in Enugu State.

Chairman Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe, Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzor on behalf of the Council of Traditional Rulers, commended INEC leadership for its commitment to ensuring smooth registration of voters in the state.

Agubuzor expressed confidence that “Yakubu will give Nigeria a good election in 2019,” and encouraged “him and the Enugu REC not to relent or change.”