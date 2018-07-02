2-yr-old girl set ablaze by uncle for indiscriminate defecation

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR— A two-year-old girl, Destiny Kelvin, set ablaze by her uncle, Leo Ewa, in Akampka Local Government Area of Cross River State, has been rescued by Child Protection Network, CPN, an NGO.

Vanguard gathered that the child was reportedly tied to a tree and her lower limb set on fire by her father’s brother because she defecates around the compound and their neighbours’ garden.

The minor has, however, been handed over to the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative, BRCI, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking with Vanguard, Principal Counsel, BCRI, James Ibor, who confirmed the incident, said the victim is with them, adding that she can neither stand nor sit due to her injuries.

According to him, “the girl was not allowed to sleep inside the house. She sleeps out in a makeshift bed not good enough even for a dog.

“Apart from the injuries, she is looking malnourished and terribly under weight.

“She was rescued by Child Protection Network, CPN, in Akamkpa, and brought to Basic Rights Counsel Initiative, BRCI, in Calabar.

“She is currently undergoing treatment. The uncle has been arrested and BRCI will press for prosecution.”

When Vanguard contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo, she confirmed the incident, adding her parents have been arrested and investigations on the matter was continuing.