2 kidnappers, robbers to die by firing squad in Delta

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—TWO members of a notorious robbery and kidnapping gang terrorising Oleh and its environs in Isoko South Local Government Area were, last Friday, sentenced to death by firing squad or hanging by a Delta State High Court sitting in Warri.

Presiding judge, Justice A. A. Onojovwo, said Ejemuta Adam Ogofure, a driver, and Collins Okoro were found guilty of the charge of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, kidnapping, attempted kidnap and demanding property with menace.

Onojovwo, in his judgment, condemned the criminal acts of the two accused persons, their complicity in multiple robbery operations and sentenced them for kidnapping a lecturer in Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, one Mr. Ogboghro Vincent, on May 7, 2012 at Irri, within Oleh Judicial Division, robbed him of his Honda Accord with number plates AL 51 LEH and placed a ransom of N5 million before he could be released.

The judge said prosecuting counsel from the Delta State Ministry of Justice, Mrs Jereoma Sam-Oligida, had proved beyond reasonable doubt essential ingredients of the crime of conspiracy to kidnap Mr. Ogboghro Vincent, and the attempted kidnap of one Mrs Precious Ibenegbu.

He also held that prosecution was also able to establish the case of the substantial offence of kidnapping and multiple robberies against two out of the three accused persons arraigned before the court on a 10-count charge.

Onojovwo discharged the third accused person, Jonny Oghenemairo, of all charges for want of sufficient evidence and warned him to desist from committing crime again, adding that he may not be lucky if arrested next time.

Breaking down the sentence, the trial judge said Ejemuta Adam Ogofure and Collins Okoro were sentenced to death by hanging for the offences of robberies and five years imprisonment each for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, seven years imprisonment each for kidnapping.

He also sentenced the duo to death for robbing one Mr. Blessing Ese, a former councillor of his Honda Accord car with number plates BP 134 GWA and other valuables on June 21, 2012 while armed with guns.